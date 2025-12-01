Lane failed to catch his lone target in Sunday night's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

With the return of Terry McLaurin in Week 13, Lane's offensive role was limited. The rookie from Virginia Tech went without a catch for the first time all season and tied his career-low in targets during Sunday night's loss. Lane has now caught 16 of 31 targets for 225 yards while also accumulating 279 total return yards through the Commanders' first 12 games this season. He's likely to play a depth role in the team's receiving corps in the Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.