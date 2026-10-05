Lane was diagnosed with a fracture and dislocation of his left ankle after undergoing tests Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The second-year receiver out of Virginia Tech has been limited to 18 catches for 250 yards and no touchdowns on 34 targets over 19 career games, but he's emerged as one of the NFL's better punt returners since entering the league (13.3 yards per runback, two scores). However, after Lane went down with a severe ankle injury in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts, the Commanders will now have to get by without the return ace for the final 13 games of the season. Rapoport notes that Lane's ankle has been stabilized since he suffered the injury, but he'll undergo further medical tests before a determination is made regarding what type of surgery he'll require.