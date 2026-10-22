Lane underwent surgery Oct. 9 to repair his fractured and dislocated ankle, and he is expected to be cleared for activities before OTAs, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Lane sustained his season-ending ankle injury during the Commanders' Week 4 win against the Colts, and the injury was severe enough for him to stay in London overnight to be monitored and undergo additional tests. His absence has opened the door to more playing time for both Luke McCaffrey and Dyami Brown, and they are both candidates for another bump in playing time after Terry McLaurin tore his patellar tendon during the Commanders' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday.