The Commanders placed Lane (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Lane was diagnosed with a fracture and dislocation of his left ankle, a season-ending injury he suffered during the Commanders' 30-13 loss to the Colts on Sunday in London. The second-year pro will finish the 2026 regular season with two catches on as many targets for 25 yards, 84 yards on seven punt returns and 295 yards on 12 kickoff returns across four games. Luke McCaffrey and Dyami Brown are candidates to take over as Washington's returners in Lane's absence.