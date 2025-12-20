default-cbs-image
Lane (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Eagles.

Lane will miss the remainder of Saturday's divisional matchup due to an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter. In his stead, Deebo Samuel will operate as Washington's top kick returner, while Treylon Burks and Chris Moore will stand to benefit from increased offensive snaps.

