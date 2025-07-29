Lane has taken some snaps with the first-team offense during training camp, Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire reports.

Lane was nearly the star of Sunday's practice, making an incredible catch over two defenders in the corner of the end zone on a pass from QB Jayden Daniels during an end-of-game drill. The rookie only got one foot in, but that didn't stop Daniels and other teammates from celebrating. In any case, Lane is unlikely to open his career as a starter, but his status as a fourth-round pick guarantees him a roster spot, and it's a good sign he's already mixing in with the first-team offense. Those opportunities to run with the starters may decline once Terry McLaurin (ankle / contract) is available and the season draws nearer. Lane is also a candidate for punt returns, given that he has 4.34 speed and scored twice on special teams during his college career.