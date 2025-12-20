Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Questionable to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lane (ankle) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Eagles.
Lane was forced off the field due to an ankle injury midway through the first quarter Saturday. As long as he remains sidelined, Treylon Burks and Chris Moorewill stand to see a slight uptick in reserve opportunities behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
