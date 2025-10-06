Lane caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) both out, Lane played an larger role on the Commanders' offense for the second consecutive week. The rookie from Virginia Tech has caught three of five targets for 34 yards across 34 offensive snaps during that span. He's operated as the team's No. 4 wideout, but his role offensive role will likely diminish once McLaurin and Brown return from injury. Expect Lane to contribute both offensively and on special teams in the Commanders' Week 6 matchup against the Bears.