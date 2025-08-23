Lane won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

With no injury reported, it's a sign that the Commanders are more interested in keeping Lane healthy than evaluating him further. The rookie fourth-round pick caught three of seven targets for 42 yards this preseason, and while he probably won't be an immediate starter, the uncertainty surrounding Terry McLaurin (contract) and Noah Brown (undisclosed) could free up snaps for Lane in Week 1 against the Giants. Lane may also get work on special teams, considering he had two return TDs in college and then ran a 4.34 40 at the 2025 NFL Combine.