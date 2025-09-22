Lane ran a punt back for a touchdown and lost two yards on his lone reception in a 41-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-round pick was one of five Washington wide receivers with route share above 40 percent but below 60 percent. That was partially a product of Terry McLaurin exiting early with a quad injury and Noah Brown (groin) not being available, but Deebo Samuel also had his snaps scaled way back for reasons seemingly unrelated to any injury. In any case, Lane is making a strong impression in the return game and could eventually take over some of Samuel's tasks on offense if Deebo misses time.