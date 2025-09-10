Lane caught one of his two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

Lane operated as the No. 4 wide receiver in the Commanders' offense, but it was encouraging to see him targeted twice while playing 30 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The rookie wideout will continue to develop as the season progresses, but he'll likely face an uphill battle for steady usage in an offense that is flush with playmakers. Lane will have his next opportunity to take a step forward in Week 2 when the Commanders visit the Packers.