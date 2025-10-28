Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newton (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Newton appears to have suffered an apparent ankle injury in the first half, placing some doubt on his ability to return to action during Monday Night Football. In his absence, Eddie Goldman and Sheldon Day are top candidates to handle larger workloads on the defensive line.
