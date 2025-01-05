Osborn (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Osborn appeared on the team's injury report due to an illness Friday, and the ailment is going to sideline the veteran wideout for Washington's regular-season finale. His absence isn't likely to have a significant impact in fantasy, as Osborn was a healthy scratch two straight weeks after joining the Commanders in mid-December before logging 18 offensive snaps last Sunday against Atlanta and coming away with no targets. Luke McCaffrey could see a few more opportunities in the passing game with Osborn out Sunday.