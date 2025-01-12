Osborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's wild-card game versus Tampa Bay.
Osborn will take a seat in the first round of the playoffs and his absence won't carry much of an offensive impact on Washington. The Commanders will lean on the likes of Terry McLaurin and Olamide Zaccheaus at wide receiver against the Buccaneers.
