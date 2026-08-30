Osborn was released by the Titans on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Osborn was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had a few productive years in Minnesota, though he most recently appeared in seven regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024-25, when he caught seven passes (18 targets) for 57 yards and one touchdown. Osborn has plenty of NFL experience, so there's a chance he will find a new team. However, even if that happens, his statistical ceiling is limited.