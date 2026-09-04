Tennessee added Osborn to the practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

After being released by Tennessee on Sunday, Osborn will join the Titans' practice squad. The 29-year-old has plenty of NFL experience, suiting up for the Vikings and Patriots throughout his career. In 66 regular-season games, he recorded 165 catches for 1,902 yards and 16 touchdowns. Osborn could find his way to the field during the 2026 campaign, though he's not expected to be much of a contributor if he does.