Osborn re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Osborn only suited up for one regular-season game upon being claimed off waivers by Washington in December, remaining a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs. The veteran wideout will now look to make the most of a full offseason to pick up the team's offensive scheme, with the goal of earning a consistent depth role during the 2025 season.
