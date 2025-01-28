Osborn made just one appearance after joining the Commanders in December, finishing the regular season with seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets.

All of his production came with the Patriots, for whom he played 62-75 percent of snaps in each of the first four games of the season. Osborn's role declined drastically in October, and the Patriots waived him Dec. 10 after a series of healthy scratches. He'll turn 28 in June and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason, with minimal chance to get significant guaranteed money on his next contract.