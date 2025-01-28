Mariota completed 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns during the 2024 regular season, then took two rush attempts for one yard in two playoff games.

Mariota never made a start but got the majority of playing time in two regular-season games and led the Commanders to victory both times. He then got two snaps in short-yardage situations during the playoffs, converting one and getting stuffed on the other. The 31-year-old isn't under contract for 2025, but it won't come as any surprise if he re-signs with the Commanders to back up Jayden Daniels again.