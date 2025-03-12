Mariota is re-signing with the Commanders on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mariota's combination of experience, mobility and scheme familiarity makes him a sensible backup for Jayden Daniels, who didn't miss any games during his rookie season but left two contests early (once because of an injury, and once Week 18). Mariota played well both times, throwing for multiple touchdowns and completing more than three-thirds of his passes without turning the ball over. He might even push for low-end-QB1 fantasy value if Daniel were to miss time in 2025.