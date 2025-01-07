Mariota completed 15 of 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys. He added 56 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Mariota played the entire second half of the contest in Week 18, filling in after rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (leg) was removed from the game as a precaution. The veteran QB played well, leading the Commanders on a touchdown drive immediately after entering the game. With Daniels' injury apparently not serious, it appears that Mariota will return to backup duties when the Commanders visit the Buccaneers for a wild-card round matchup Sunday.