Mariota completed 15 of 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys. He added 56 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Mariota played the entire second half of the contest in Week 18, filling in after rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (leg) was removed from the game as a precaution. The veteran QB played well, leading the Commanders on a touchdown drive immediately after entering the game. With Daniels' injury apparently not serious, it appears that Mariota will return to backup duties when the Commanders visit the Buccaneers for a wild-card round matchup Sunday.
More News
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Excellent in relief•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Serving as backup QB•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Practice window opens•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Lands on injured reserve•