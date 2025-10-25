Commanders' Matt Gay: Questionable for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gay didn't practice Saturday due to a back injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Kansas City.
Gay was a late addition to the Commanders' Week 8 injury report, as he didn't have any practice limitations prior to Saturday. Washington currently doesn't roster another kicker, even on its practice squad, so the team would need to sign one before Monday's game as insurance in the event Gay isn't able to suit up.
