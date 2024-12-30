Martin recorded eight total tackles (seven solo) and two passes defended, including one interception, in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons.

Martin was active early, picking off rookie Michael Penix on the Falcons' first drive in Sunday's overtime win. The Illinois product continued to make plays throughout the remainder of the game, leading Washington's defense in total tackles and defending an additional pass. Martin has been productive in his first full season as a starter, tallying 87 total tackles, three passes defended, including one interception, and three forced fumbles over 16 appearances. He's expected to remain the Commanders' top free safety in Week 18, when the team travels to Dallas.