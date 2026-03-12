White agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Washington on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

White is moving on from Tampa Bay after four seasons and now joins Jacory Croskey-Merritt atop Washington's wide open backfield. A versatile pass-catching specialist also capable of contributing between the tackles, White's style of play makes it easy to project him as a productive complement alongside Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 seventh-round pick who compiled 805 rushing yards and eight scores across 175 carries (4.6 YPC) and 17 regular-season appearances as a rookie. The Commanders will remain a candidate to add to the backfield in free agency and/or April's draft, but White has found a landing spot that could provide a boost for his fantasy prospects, especially in PPR formats, for the 2026 season.