White practiced in a limited capacity Friday due to a shoulder injury.

White's downgrade from Thursday's full listing may be due to maintenance of the shoulder issue that sidelined him Week 4 against the Colts, but his status now bears monitoring to get a sense of his chances to play Monday at San Francisco, especially with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) not practicing this week. In the event Croskey-Merritt is inhibited or out in Week 6, White and Austin Ekeler (chest, LP on Friday) would be the beneficiaries in the Commanders backfield.