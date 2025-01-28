The Commanders signed Hartman to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Hartman signed with the Commanders in late April as an undrafted free agent following six years in college (five with Wake Forest, one with Notre Dame). He spent most of the year on Washington's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he had a brief stint on the Commanders' active roster due to Marcus Mariota landing on injured reserve in early September with a chest injury. Hartman would have a better chance at making Washington's 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign if Mariota opts to sign elsewhere in free agency.