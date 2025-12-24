The Commanders signed Hartman from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Hartman has been on the Commanders' practice squad since late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He has been signed to the active roster to serve as the Commanders' emergency third quarterback behind Josh Johnson and Jeff Driskel for Thursday's game against the Cowboys due to the absences of Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand). As the emergency QB3, Hartman would be prohibited from playing in Week 17 unless Johnson and Driskel were both to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection. Hartman has not played in a regular-season game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024.