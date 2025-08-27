The Commanders signed Hartman to the practice squad Wednesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Hartman was unable to beat out veteran Josh Johnson for the QB3 spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster, but the former will stick around as the team's quarterback on the practice squad. Hartman completed 25 of 46 passes for 207 yards and four interceptions while turning six carries into 40 yards across the Commanders' three preseason games.