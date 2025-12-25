Hartman is inactive for Thursday's game against the Cowboys but will act as Washington's emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Hartman will only be eligible to suit up versus Dallas on Thursday if both Josh Johnson and Jeff Driskel are forced out of the Christmas Day contest. His opportunity to handle the emergency role comes with Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand) both already ruled out. Hartman is still vying for a chance to make his regular-season debut.