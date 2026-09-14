Diggs brought in four of nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Diggs' nine targets were more than double the amount of any other Washington player. While the veteran wideout wasn't very efficient with those targets, he finished second on the team in receiving yards and put up a strong fantasy score thanks to a 10-yard TD connection with Jayden Daniels in the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers who roster Diggs should be encouraged by the amount of attention he got from Daniels in the pair's first regular-season action together, while presumed top WR Terry McLaurin totaled just two catches on four targets. McLaurin figures to be more involved most weeks, but Diggs showed Sunday that he can still be a viable fantasy wideout with his new club.