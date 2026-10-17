Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against San Francisco.

Diggs ended the week with back-to-back limited practices, which was enough for him to draw the questionable tag for Monday Night Football. Diggs did not play in Week 5 against the Giants, but if he's cleared to play against the 49ers, then it would be the first time that he, Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels are on the field together since Week 2 against the Cowboys. If Diggs does not play, then Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks would both operate in elevated roles offensively behind McLaurin.