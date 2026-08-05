Commanders' Stefon Diggs: Heading to Washington

The Commanders and Diggs agreed to a contract Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the two sides have been circling the wagons, and now Diggs will join his fourth different team in as many seasons. Diggs is coming off an 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets in 17 regular-season games with the Patriots last season en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LX. In Washington, he'll create a top WR pairing with Terry McLaurin and be on the receiving end of passes from third-year QB Jayden Daniels.