Commanders' Trey Amos: Not playing Friday

Amos (ankle) will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Amos will also not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury that he picked up during Monday's training camp session. It's unclear whether his ankle injury is to the same leg that he suffered a fractured fibula in November, causing him to miss the rest of the 2025 season. Either way, the Commanders are taking the cautious approach, and a return to practice next week would put Amos on track to be available for Washington's second exhibition game on Saturday, Aug. 22 against Detroit.