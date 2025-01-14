Gonzalez was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a hip injury.

Gonzalez is tending to the hip issue after he connected on both of his extra-point attempts and all three of his field-goal tries -- including the game winner from 37 yards as time expired -- in this past Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers. So long as Gonzalez advances to full participation in practice by Thursday, he should be in the clear for Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Lions. Washington doesn't currently have any other kickers on its active roster or practice squad.