Gonzalez made his lone field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point tries during the Commanders' 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday night.

Three of Gonzalez's four kicking attempts came in the second half of Sunday's game, including a 31-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter that extended Washington's lead to seven points. Gonzalez is now 4-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 17-for-17 on extra-point tries in his five games with the Commanders. Whether Gonzalez will kick for the Commanders in the regular-season finale against the Cowboys will depend on whether Austin Seibert (groin) is activated off injured reserve.