The Cowboys are considering going with Rush as their starting quarterback Sunday against the Steelers after Andy Dalton (concussion) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There was optimism Dalton would get through the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game, only for the veteran to contract COVID-19. Ben DiNucci got the first opportunity to replace Dalton this past Sunday at Philadelphia, leading the Cowboys to a 23-9 loss while completing 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards, getting sacked four times, losing two fumbles and gaining 22 yards on five carries. The ugly performance seems to be swaying coach Mike McCarthy to consider other options, namely Rush, who currently is on the team's practice squad. If McCarthy really is looking at all his options, Garrett Gilbert is the other healthy QB in addition to DiNucci on the active roster.