Cooper Rush: Out in Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rush was released by the Ravens on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Despite signing a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Ravens last offseason, the team has decided to move on from Rush after just one season. The 32-year-old made four appearances (two starts) during his lone season in Baltimore, completing 34 of 52 pass attempts for 303 yards and four interceptions. Now a free agent, Rush could land a backup quarterback role elsewhere for the 2026 season.
More News
-
Ravens' Cooper Rush: Emergency QB for Week 18•
-
Ravens' Cooper Rush: Emergency QB again for Week 16•
-
Ravens' Cooper Rush: Emergency QB for Week 15•
-
Ravens' Cooper Rush: Maintaining role as emergency QB•
-
Ravens' Cooper Rush: Emergency QB for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Ravens' Cooper Rush: Emergency QB again•