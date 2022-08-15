The Ravens cut Clement on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
With J.K. Dobbins recently having returned to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, depth at running back is becoming less urgent for Baltimore. As Clement, who toted 33 carries for 140 yards with Dallas in 2021, searches for another opportunity elsewhere, Justice Hill and Tyler Badie should be in line for more practice and preseason reps.
