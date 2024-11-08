Lamb (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lamb was able to rejoin last week's loss to Atlanta after suffering an AC joint sprain and will now play through the injury with Cooper Rush filling in for Dak Prescott (hamstring) at quarterback this Sunday. It isn't ideal to be playing through an injury and catching passes from a backup QB against a red-hot defense, but Lamb's talent and steady volume mean fantasy managers would be wise to keep him in lineups all the same. The Cowboys listed him as a full practice participant Friday, although their session was merely a walkthrough.