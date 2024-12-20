Brooks (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Brooks showed up on the Cowboys' Week 16 practice report Thursday as limited due to a knee injury and didn't handle any reps Friday before the team made a decision on his status ahead of the weekend. With Brooks out of the lineup Sunday, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo and Ryan Flournoy will be the tertiary wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.
