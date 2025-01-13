Brooks caught only 12 of 30 targets for 177 yards and a touchdown over 14 regular-season games in 2024.

The second-year wideout was only charged with one drop officially, but his poor catch rate is still concerning. Brooks made more than one catch in only one 2024 game, posting a 2-26-0 line on five targets in Week 9 against the Falcons, and while he did haul in his first career TD in Week 15, his role didn't increase over the final couple games of the season while CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was shut down. Brandin Cooks will be a free agent this offseason, but even if the Cowboys don't bring in additional help for Lamb and Jalen Tolbert at the top of the depth chart, Brooks may head into 2025 behind the likes of Jonathan Mingo and Ryan Flournoy for depth snaps at WR.