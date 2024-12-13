Lewis (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lewis logged three consecutive limited practice sessions due to a hamstring injury following the Cowboys' Week 14 loss to the Bengals, putting his Week 15 status in doubt. The Michigan product has appeared in 12 games for Dallas this season, recording 52 total tackles and four passes defended. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Kemon Hall will likely serve as the Cowboys' top slot corner.