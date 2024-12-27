Vigil (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With DeMarvion Overshown (knee) and Eric Kendricks (calf) sidelined during the Week 16 win over the Buccaneers, Vigil played a season-high 67 defensive snaps and recorded 10 total tackles. However, the Utah State product appears to have picked up a foot injury in the process, opening Dallas' week of practice with consecutive DNPs. Vigil upgraded to a limited session Friday, indicating he may be trending toward playing Sunday. If the veteran is unable to suit up in Week 17, expect Damone Clark to step in as the Cowboys' top weakside linebacker.