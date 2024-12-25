Flournoy caught all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Flournoy's three receptions and 41 receiving yards were both season highs for the rookie. The 25-year-old wideout played 40 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps Sunday, his second-highest snap share of the season. With the Cowboys out of playoff contention, its possible that Dallas could want to get an extended look at the Southeast Missouri State product before the end of the season. Flournoy will look to build off his Week 16 performance when the Cowboys visit the Eagles in Week 17, though he should remain off the fantasy radar in that matchup.