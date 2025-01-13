Flournoy caught 10 of 14 passes for 102 yards over 11 regular-season games in 2024.

Taken in the sixth round of the 2024 Draft as something of a developmental project, Flournoy didn't make his NFL debut until Week 5. The Southeast Missouri State product saw half of his 14 targets over the final three games while CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was in the process of being shut down for the season, and Flournoy made a modest impact with a 6-58-0 line. He'll head into 2025 competing for depth snaps at WR with the likes of Jalen Brooks and Jonathan Mingo.