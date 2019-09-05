Davis signed with the Vikings practice squad on Monday.

This comes just one day after Davis was waived by the Vikings as part of the team's final roster cuts. He joined Minnesota as an undrafted free agent, and the team has elected to keep him around on the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

