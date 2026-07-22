Deebo Samuel: Remains unsigned

Samuel, who remains a free agent, is gearing up to play this season, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

As long as he remains unsigned, Samuel remains a speculative fantasy option. However, with several NFL teams in need of veteran wideout depth, the 30-year-old figures to catch on somewhere before Week 1, and where he lands will determine his weekly lineup upside. Samuel, who believes that at this stage of his career that he has "at least like three, four good years left," is coming off a 2025 regular season with the Commanders in which he caught 72 of his 99 targets for 727 yards and five TDs, while also carrying the ball 17 times for 75 yards and a score in 16 games.