The Broncos signed Vaughn to the practice squad Tuesday, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Vaughn was unable to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 2023 sixth-rounder will get another opportunity with the Broncos as a member of the scout team, and he would be a top candidate to be elevated to Denver's active roster if the team is in need of backfield depth. Vaughn appeared in seven regular-season games for the Cowboys in 2024 and logged 17 carries for 70 yards and three catches (on five targets) for 18 yards.