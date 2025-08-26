Dallas waived Vaughn on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vaughn, a 2023 fifth-round pick, could be a candidate for the Cowboys' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The presence of veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders (shoulder) atop the backfield depth chart, plus rookie Jaydon Blue (ankle), had always made it unlikely Vaughn would secure a spot on the initial 53-man roster.