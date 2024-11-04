Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he was optimistic Chubb (knee) would be able to return to practice during the week, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

McDaniel was careful not to make any definitive guarantees to reporters Monday, but it's an encouraging sign in any case for Chubb, who has missed the first nine games of the 2024 season as he's rehabbed from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 of last season. The Dolphins' first official practice report of the week Thursday will give more insight into his potential availability for Week 10.